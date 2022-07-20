Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Indonesian farmers determined to rebuild after devastating FMD outbreak

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK IN BUSINESS: Siswantoro says he is confident the foot and mouth crisis has passed, as he goes about restoring the productivity of his Holstein dairy herd.

AFTER seeing the production from his Holstein cows drop to almost nothing after FMD struck two months ago, Javanese dairy farmer Siswantoro says he's hoping to soon get back to something like 80 per cent of pre-disease production.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.