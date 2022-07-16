Lilydale Charolais Invitational tops at $18,000

The crowd packed out the Toogoolawah Showgrounds ring on Saturday for the 15th Lilydale Charolais Invitational.
Strong competition saw 44 bulls sell to a top of $18,000 to average $9136.
Twelve heifers were offered, selling to a top of $5000 to average $3729, four cow and calf units were offered, topping at $10,500 to average $8750, and three cows were offered, selling to a top of $7000 to average $5166.
Bird Hill Rasputin, a bull from Jim and Janice Spreadborough at Blenheim, achieved the top price of $18,000, selling to Shane Schultz and family, Blenheim.
The polled bull was by Elder's Blackjack and out of Bird Hill Katie2.
Second-top Reids Rocco was offered by David and Helen Reid, Reids Charolais, Kingaroy, and sold to Rodney Cahill, Carinya Hills, for $17,000.
This bull was by Reids Nelson N3E and out of Reids Digit K12E.
Judith Turner sold equal top priced females, selling cow and calf unit Jay Tees Quality to Hayward and Smith, Allora, for $10,500, and cow and calf unit Jay Tees Quite Emotional to Natasha Schultz for $10,500.
Ms Turner also sold the top priced cow, selling Jay Tees Quando to DMSF Farming for $7000.
Buyer support came from Rockhampton, Nobby, Dayboro, Wandoan, and more locally from Toogoolawah, Esk and Kilcoy.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
