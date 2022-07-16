Queensland Country Life
Lilydale Charolais Invitational tops at $18,000

Brandon Long
July 16 2022 - 6:00am
Top priced Bird Hill Rasputin was offered by Jim and Janice Spreadborough, Blenheim, and bought by Shane Schultz, Blenheim, for $18,000.

The crowd packed out the Toogoolawah Showgrounds ring on Saturday for the 15th Lilydale Charolais Invitational.

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

