In a case of history repeating itself, the federal government department responsible for agriculture has quietly rebranded to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry - its previous namesake from 1998 to 2013.
The Albanese government ditched the two-year-old title, Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, on July 1 under machinery of government changes following the swearing-in of the new ministry on June 1.
MoG changes are an administrative, organisational or functional changes which often happen as a result of an election, a restructure or legislative change.
A DAFF spokesperson said the change was made because DAWE's agriculture, fisheries and forestry functions were separated from the water, environment and climate portfolios, which are now part of the new Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
Federal shadow agriculture minister and Nationals leader David Littleproud said the rebranding exercise was poorly timed.
"At a time where we have worker shortages because they canned the Ag Visa, biosecurity risks, banning of live sheep exports and farmers having their produce ruined by floods, this indulgent and costly bureaucratic change is a strange priority," Mr Littleproud said.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt was unable to comment in time for publication.
Rebranding a public service organisation is never easy, with taxpayer scrutiny ever present, and agriculture has certainly had its fair share of makeovers.
In 2013, the Abbott government dropped DAFF in favour of the Department of Agriculture, before again changing it in 2015 to the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources.
In 2019, the Morrison government adopted DoA again, before shifting to DAWE in 2020.
Mr Littleproud was agriculture minister at the time of Morrison's second MoG changes.
The feedback online was largely mocking of the DAWE to DAFF announcement, with people posting comments about how unnecessary it was.
"Ahh good, another reshuffle, just what departments need for maximum efficiency!" one said.
"Back to the Future?" one asked, while another person said, "Please make it the last. It's been DAWR, DAWE now DAFF ..."
DAFF can not confirm if the rebranding - which may include the website, stationary and uniforms - will cost taxpayers, saying MoG changes "are still being finalised".
In 2017, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission initiated a refresh of its 20 year old logo, costing about $100,000.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
