Windorah's new health centre to be delivered by the end of the year

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 15 2022 - 12:00am
The new Windorah modules under construction at the Ausco factory at Riverview near Ipswich. Picture: Queensland Health

Construction of a new $12.4m primary health centre in Windorah in Queensland's remote south west is now underway, with completion expected by the end of the year.

