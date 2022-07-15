Construction of a new $12.4m primary health centre in Windorah in Queensland's remote south west is now underway, with completion expected by the end of the year.
Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert this week broke ground on the facility, which is being constructed in a prefabricated modular style, like the new Boulia Primary Health Centre and Wellbeing Centre.
Advertisement
"The new Windorah PHC will be a single-level, 19-module, interlinked building designed in Queensland style with a pitched roof,'' she said.
"The staff accommodation features wide verandahs, while there is ample ramp access to the primary health centre building.
"This modular build process reduces construction time and makes it easier to add additional structural components in the future as needs require, thereby future-proofing the new Windorah health centre.''
The site is part of an area identified for future health and emergency services facilities within the Barcoo Shire Council town plan for Windorah.
Ms Gilbert thanked the council for making the site available, saying that it would ensure that health services could continue to be delivered uninterrupted from the current Windorah Primary Health Centre on Victoria St, behind the Western Star Hotel, while the new facility is being built.
The Windorah project will be delivered by AUSCO Modular, which also partnered with St Hilliers Property Pty Ltd to deliver the $7.24 million Boulia Primary Health Centre and Wellbeing Centre in November 2019.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the Windorah PHC replacement works would create about 35 full-time equivalent jobs over the life of the project.
It will include four consultation rooms, two more than the existing PHC and both telehealth-enabled, an ambulance bay, an emergency treatment area, and a reception and waiting area.
A two-bedroom, two-bathroom staff accommodation unit with a full kitchen and lounge space is also part of the design.
Ms D'Ath described it as state-of-the-art, saying it would allow for the fullest use of the latest technology, as well as allowing for future technological developments.
"Telehealth, for instance, has already revolutionised the delivery of health services to rural and remote communities throughout Queensland," she said.
"It's opening a whole new world for health care in remote areas by providing specialist care without the need to travel long distances.
"The new Windorah PHC will be fitted with all the connections and the capacity to participate fully in this digital world.
"The project also will provide opportunities for local businesses to participate directly in the construction and/or commissioning phase of the project.''
Ms D'Ath said the Windorah project formed part of a total package of more than $70 million worth of health infrastructure works in western Queensland, including:
Advertisement
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.