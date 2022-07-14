Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Brahman weaner heifers sell to 500c/$937 atr Monto

July 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heifers top 500c at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 363 head at Monto for the fortnightly fat and store sale held on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.