Heifers top 500c at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 363 head at Monto for the fortnightly fat and store sale held on Wednesday.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas along with the Boyne Valley.
A good run of fat cows and heavy feeder steers came to hand along with a mixed quality yarding of weaners.
Charolais bull account Boogal Cattle Co sold to 322.2c at 1050kg for $3383.10.
Hereford bull account GW Brian sold to 317.2c at 1095kg for $3473.34.
Brangus cows account Bonnie Doon Enterprises sold to 319.2c at 526.2kg for $1679.79.
Droughtmaster cows account KR Sanderson sold to 310.2c at 635kg for $1969.77.
Brangus steers account TJ and MM Sinclair sold to 480.2c at 522.5kg for $2509.05
Brahman steers account RL and RJ Ogle sold to 461.2c at 518.9kg for $2393.12.
Murray Grey steers account RJ Roth sold to 470.2c at 469kg for $2205.24.
Braford steers account AF and RS Knight sold to 520.2c for 320kg for $1667.53.
Charbray steers account KR Sanderson sold to 622.2c at 285kg for $1773.27.
Angus cross steers account Monal Grazing sold to 630c at 214kg for $1348.77.
Santa cross steers account CL Doblo sold to 614.2c at 208kg for $1282.14.
Droughtmaster heifers account Hampson Grazing sold to 400.2c at 390kg for $1560.78.
Braford heifers account S Fitzhenry sold to 430.2c at 345kg for $1484.19.
Santa cross heifers account Zeith family sold to 480c at 310kg for $1490.18.
Simmental heifers account KR Sanderson sold to 480c at 256kg for $1230.
Brahman heifers account NJ and VM Ryan sold to 500.2c at 195kg for $937.88.
