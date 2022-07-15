SOME say a good working dog is worth 10 people and trainers from across the country have descended upon Toogoolawah to prove that adage correct.
Hundreds of dogs are battling it out at the annual Australian Working Cattle Dog Championships at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds in a bid to be the best in the land.
The competition started on Thursday with about 200 dogs entered into the open category and a further 200 entered into the maiden novice category.
Such was the standard of competition on the opening day, heats ran from about 7am and did not let up until after 11pm that night.
Trainers have travelled from as far north in the state as Richmond and from as far south as Casino and Armidale in NSW to prove their dogs are a cut above the rest.
Queensland Working Cattle Dog Trial Association treasurer Elizabeth Hughes said the competition was the highlight of the year for trainers and dogs alike.
"We've been very fortunate the Toogoolawah Show Society has helped us facilitate this year's competition and that Ashvale Station has supplied the cattle for the dogs to work with," she said.
"This competition is a real showcase of the best of the best, which is why we get competitors from right across the board."
Competitors will continue to aim to impress competition judges Stan Hughes, Aubigny (open category) and Ryan Usmar, Glen Innes, (novice category) during Saturday's events.
From there, the competition will culminate in a state of origin event between Queensland and NSW dogs, which is expected to rival the state of origin decider at Suncorp Stadium earlier this week.
"It is certainly a hardcore event," Ms Hughes said.
"Each state will have two teams of six, so 12 dogs from each state total and they will battle it out under lights at the showground.
"It's always a great show and well worth a look for anyone thinking about something to do this weekend."
