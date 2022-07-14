The shearing board at Sunbury, west of Isisford, was no place for a Blues supporter on Thursday morning.
A big Queensland flag was hanging in a prominent place beside the team as it began its second day of shearing, placed there by the property's owners Rob and Pauline Brunkhorst.
According to Pauline, they're nearly always shearing when a State of Origin clash is on, and the flag is a proud tradition that goes back to the original shed, which burnt down in 2017.
"Everyone gets right into it," she said.
"Last year Bob Tully, our classer, had a red wig on and everything.
"Another year there was a shearer who was a real New South Welshman - we'd whop it up him when we won."
The Queensland Maroons surged to a dramatic 22-12 win against the NSW Blues in the series decider on Wednesday night, one of the team's greatest wins in the competition's 40-year history.
Most of the team tackling the 14,000-strong flock this year are Maroon supporters, according to Pauline, or if they're not, they weren't letting anyone know on Thursday morning.
"Some of them are from Victoria and they're wondering what all the fuss is about," she said.
The shed only started on Wednesday, delayed a fortnight by rain, and no-one was too tired to watch the big game.
"It was the longest 20 minutes at the end - I really thought they'd score and convert and beat us," Pauline said. "I wouldn't have been able to face the day if that happened."
She said the sheep were shearing well and because the gidyea burr hasn't ripened yet, they didn't have a lot of vegetable matter to deal with.
"The grass response is slow here - we do have a bit of groundcover but we've been hit by frosts."
It was 3 degrees at 7am when the team pulled into gear the morning after the Origin victory.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
