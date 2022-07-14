Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sunbury shearing shed celebrates Queensland Maroons' State of Origin win

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunbury shearing team members pose for a photo around the Queensland Maroons flag. Picture: Pauline Brunkhorst

The shearing board at Sunbury, west of Isisford, was no place for a Blues supporter on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.