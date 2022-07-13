Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Qld YAC winners, where are they now?

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 13 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Qld YAC winners Matthew Beard, Geoff Maslen, Corey Evans and Ben Dobbin reflect on what the competition did for them.

FOR the past 32 years, the state's best and brightest young auctioneers have added their names to the honour board as winners of the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association's Young Auctioneers Competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.