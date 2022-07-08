Queensland Country Life
Coal seam gas-induced subsidence wrecks $200,000 crop opportunity, grower says

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:00am
Five days after receiving 30mm of rain, Zena and Garry Ronnfeldt's paddock is still waterlogged. They say the cause is CSG-induced subsidence. Pictured on July 6, 2022. Picture: Supplied

More than $200,000 in cropping income will be lost this season due to the effects of coal seam gas wells, a Western Downs cotton and grain grower says, with more financial damage to come.

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

