Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Warwick saleyard upgrade funding secured

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $7.5 million upgrade of the Warwick saleyards has been confirmed by recent federal government funding. Photo: Billy Jupp

IT'S been years in the making but an upgrade of the Warwick saleyards may soon become a reality.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.