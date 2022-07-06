IT'S been years in the making but an upgrade of the Warwick saleyards may soon become a reality.
The site was first slated for a $7.5 million upgrade by Southern Downs Regional Council early last year after it opted to improve the existing site over building a new selling complex.
Advertisement
Before the Coalition lost the federal election in May, Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced the council had been successful in its application for a $4.5 million grant through the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program.
A council spokesperson told the Queensland Country Life that the federal grant funding was the remaining funding needed for the project, after the council voted in August last year that the only way the redevelopment could proceed was if it could secure 50 per cent of the funds via government grants.
The spokesperson also said that despite the change in government, the new federal government was still committed to the project.
"[The] council was successful in receiving federal government funding and this will make up the 50pc needed for the redevelopment," the spokesperson said.
"No other external funding apart from the federal government grant funding has been received."
Read Also:
However, the upgrade has not been warmly received by some local stakeholders, who believe a brand new facility would be a better option.
One southern Queensland livestock agent, who regularly operates at the site, said he believed an upgrade was the wrong option.
"At the end of the day, any upgrade is welcome but I think this a missed opportunity," the stock agent said.
"The saleyards is competing with much bigger selling centres such as Dalby to the east, Casino and Inverell to the south.
"I think we needed to find a way to remain competitive and a new facility was the perfect way to do that."
RELATED: Warwick Saleyards stay with council
The agent's thoughts come after several industry experts, who were part of the Saleyards Advisory Committee, which was tasked with engaging with stakeholders to explore all options, criticised the council's decision to redevelop the existing site as opposed to building a new facility.
Warwick hosts weekly cattle sales and is the last weekly sheep sale in the state.
The project is expected to take 12 months to complete and could begin later in the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.