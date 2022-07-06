Online cattle market eases

The national young cattle market eased further last week, with online prices taking the largest step back in several months, as uncertainty and buyer resistance took hold.
While overall AuctionsPlus offerings for the week slipped 2 per cent, to 18,779 head, 70pc of the main reporting categories finished lower at the immediate closure of the auctions, with clearance rates subdued for almost all segments of the market.
Advertisement
While the EYCI has dropped over 100c in the past month, it is still clinging to four-figures and the season remains favourable through most of the eastern states.
Most steer and heifer lines were back by over $100/head. Steers 200-280kg registered the largest offering for the week, with the 2434 head offered selling to a 61pc clearance rate - averaging $191 lower, at $1554/head.
A line of 133 Droughtmaster weaned steers from Charleville aged six to 10 months and weighing 267kg lwt returned $1670/head.
A line of 104 Angus weaned heifers from Roma, aged six to 11 months and weighing 254.5kg lwt returned $1755/head, or 689.6c/kg lwt.
Steers 280-330kg dropped $141 to average $1899/head, with a 51pc clearance rate for the 1842 head offered.
Going against the lower trend, 330-400kg steers averaged $153 higher last week, at $2166/head, with a 50pc clearance rate for the 1612 head offered.
For young heifers, only 200-280kg lines averaged higher for the week, up $102, to average $1648/head. With 1860 head offered, the clearance rate for the 200-280kg lines reached 48pc, which was back from 52pc the previous week.
Through the heavier lines the red-ink returned, with 280-330kg lines averaging $197 lower, at $1840/head. A comparatively tight supply of 330-400kg heifers were down $226, to average $2,049/head.
For the breeding lines, pregnancy tested in-calf took a step backwards, as overall demand declined. The 2743 head only reached a 39pc clearance rate, as average prices slipped $480 lower, averaging a seasonal low of $2233/head.
PTIC cows averaged $68 higher, at $2704/head.
A line of 40 Santa Gertrudis cows from Winton PTIC to Santa Gertrudis bulls aged two to nine years and average 630kg lwt returned $3000/head.
The last AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb sales of the 2021-22 financial year saw 66,809 head offered - a 5pc increase on the previous week.
Crossbred lamb listings eased with 6246 head offered. The reduced offering resulted in prices easing $19, to average $130/head, with a 44pc clearance rate.
Merino wether lambs saw a jump in listings with 9778 head offered, up 44pc. The category averaged $105/head, back $17.
A line of 780 woolgrower wether lambs weighing 39kg lwt from Quilpie returned $112/head.
Merino ewe lambs registered the biggest price jump for the lamb category, with the 5132 head averaging $138/head, up $59.
First-cross ewe lambs saw 3567 head offered with a 33pc clearance rate. The category averaged $188/head, back $1.
Advertisement
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes saw 10,772 head offered, averaging $221/head, up $12.
SIL first-cross ewes, with 5133 head offered, averaged $254/head, back $34.
SIL shedding breed ewes saw 2281 head offered with a 91pc clearance rate.
A line of 169 White Dorper two-five-year-old ewes from Thallon weighing 65kg lwt SIL to White Dorper rams returned $232/head.
Non station mated categories saw Merino ewe hoggets and shedding breed ewes increase, while Merino ewes and composite/other breed ewes eased. Merino ewe hoggets saw 1771 head listed, averaging $200/head, up $17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.