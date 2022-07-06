Queensland Country Life
Steers 200-280kg average $191 lower, at $1554/hd

July 6 2022 - 4:00am
Online cattle market eases

CATTLE

The national young cattle market eased further last week, with online prices taking the largest step back in several months, as uncertainty and buyer resistance took hold.

