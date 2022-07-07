Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queensland tourism capital of Australia, with regional areas leading the way

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bus tour visits the Gunsynd The Goondiwindi Grey statue. Picture: GRC

Queensland has been crowned the tourism capital of Australia in terms of domestic dollars spent in the state, with regional areas leading the way.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.