Three young Central Queensland bull riders have qualified to represent Australia at the Youth Bull Riders (YBR) World Finals in Abilene, Texas, USA in August.
Miriam Vale's Rex Walker, 12, and Ben, 18, and Jack Bode, 16, both from Biloela have all qualified for the prestigious competition.
Advertisement
The YBR is an opportunity for young rodeo competitors to battle it out against the best junior bull riders in the world.
Rex grew up in Miriam Vale, and only began competing in rodeos a year and a half ago.
He qualified through the National Rodeo Association to compete for his age level at the YBR World Finals.
Ben and Jack along with their parents, Tania and Jason and their younger brother Tom, have resided in Biloela for the last 16 years.
They have been involved with both soccer and rugby league whilst growing up, however a couple of years ago their interest in bull riding began.
Through hours of practice and kilometers travelled to attend rodeos all over Queensland and northern New South Wales, the boy's passion for bull riding has really taken off.
Last year, Ben was the National Rodeo Association reserve champion U18 bull rider.
Ben attended St Brendan's College in Yeppoon, a school renowned for producing exceptional bull riders, namely Aaron Klier the current PBR champion. In 2020, he was awarded the College Bull Rider of the Year Buckle.
Bens was offered an Intercollegiate Athletic Scholarship at Odessa College in Texas to commence in August 2022, while Jack has also qualified to ride at the YBR World Finals in Texas in the 15 years section.
Jack was also successful in obtaining a place in the U15 Mini Bull NRA finals for 2021 after qualifying sixth.
He also competed in the U18 Bull Riding finals last year.
Jack will continue his quest to make the NRA finals again this year through competing in as many rodeos as possible around Queensland.
At the recent Miriam Vale Show and sale, grazier Brett Grady donated a steer to the boys for their trip.
Advertisement
The steer sold for $1700, which support the boy's transport and accommodation costs.
Tania Bode, the Bode boys' mother, said they'd be honoured if the community would consider sponsoring the boys.
"This would make their dream of representing Australia in bull riding come true," Ms Bode said.
"Your contribution would assist in travel costs, nomination fees, bull riding equipment, and other associated expenses."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.