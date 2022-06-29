Sunshine Coast Showgirl Tylah Dayey was sashed Near North Coast Showgirl on Saturday and will represent the sub-chamber at the Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards at the Royal Queensland Show.
Ms Dayey, 22, works in the superannuation consulting industry and has been volunteering at the Sunshine Coast Agricultural Show for the past 10 years.
Advertisement
The South West sub chamber was also held on the weekend and will be represented by the Chinchilla Show Society Showgirl, Stephanie Usher, 21 - a third year electrical apprentice with Origin who is studying instrumentation and plays the clarinet and saxophone.
Central Queensland will be represented by Georgia Beveridge, the Sarina Showgirl.
At 19, Ms Beveridge is a second year apprentice electrician.
She plans to complete her apprenticeship while studying a bachelor degree in electrical engineering.
In 2021, she was awarded an apprenticeship scholarship from Community Bank Sarina and CQ University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.