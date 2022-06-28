Gina Reinhart's S. Kidman and Co will steak a further claim in Queensland when it's head office and the bulk of its operations move from South Australia to the sunshine state.
An S. Kidman and Co representative confirmed to the Queensland Country Life that a promotion at the Norman Hotel in Brisbane called Santas in July will be launched on Friday to help celebrate the fact that the bulk of S. Kidman and Co's operations and head office will be relocated to Queensland.
The Norman Hotel is known for being "Brisbane's worst vegetarian restaurant" and it will prove that moniker right when all of the Santa Gertrudis beef it serves next month will be supplied by S. Kidman and Co.
It comes after the company put its final South Australian-based feedlot, Tungali at Sedan, on the market in April and after the sales of long-held Kidman properties Innamincka and Macumba stations were confirmed earlier this year.
Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association of Australia general manager Chris Todd said the move was due to the company's focus on producing Santa Gertrudis and Wagyu beef, two breeds that are prolific in Queensland.
"Without talking out of school, the Kidman group has always had Santa-infused cattle and Mrs Reinhart has always supported Santas and Wagyu," Mr Todd said.
"From what I understand, the company's head office will be moved to Brisbane, the Wagyu are fed at a feedlot at Warwick, the Santas are fed at a feedlot at Inverell before being processed at the John Dee feedlot at Warwick.
"It is a huge thing for our breed to have that kind of support and it is really pleasing to see this sort of investment in the state."
The promotion will also see the pub decked out in all things Santa Gertrudis, from posters to napkins right down to beer coasters.
"I really think this move and this promotion will help take the breed to the next level," Mr Todd said.
"It's a breed that marbles well, it's one of the heaviest beef breeds out there and it crosses well with anything, so hopefully this promotion will hopefully drive home these attributes to more people."
As part of the promotion, the Norman will highlight a different cut of Santa Gertrudis meat each week starting on Friday with an eye fillet, before moving on to a rib fillet in week two, a striploin in week three and finishing with a rump in week four.
"We love showcasing the meat of different breeds and Santa Gertrudis is no exception," the Norman's promotions manager Tania Cousens said.
"As part of the promotion, guests who order from the special Santas in July menu will be given a chance to win one of 20 S. Kidman and Co steak knife sets with five to be given away each week."
