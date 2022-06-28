Applications for the 2023 evokeAG. Future Young Leaders program are now open for 18 to 30-year-olds from Australia and New Zealand who want to share their stories, passions and research for agriculture.
The program, run with the support of the Council of RDCs, will give seven Future Young Leader the opportunity to speak at AgriFutures evokeAG. 2023 'Down to Earth', with one voted in through a People's Choice voting period.
Advertisement
Prior to the event, which will take place on the 21st and 22nd of February 2023 in Adelaide, each of the selected participants will be matched with an industry professional as their mentor, who will assist them in the preparation of their presentation.
Each year the participants must respond to a different scenario through their presentations.
This year's prompt is: "You are standing on the main stage at AgriFutures evokeAG. 2023 in Adelaide in front of 1,500 agrifood innovation enthusiasts from around the globe - what do you want to say to them to capture their attention and create impact?".
AgriFutures Australia General Manager Communications and Capacity Building Belinda Allitt said the question will pose a challenge for the Future Young Leaders, while also allowing them to extend themselves and impress their audience.
"We know that there's an abundance of young, passionate individuals across Australia and New Zealand who are motivated to deliver, develop, adopt and export our agrifood innovations to the world," Ms Allitt said.
"The Future Young Leaders program gives them a platform to come forward and share their views, ideas, stories, passions, and research relating to food, agriculture and innovation.
"AgriFutures Australia is incredibly proud to facilitate the program, with the support of our RDC peers. We are very much looking forward to having the seven leaders for the 2023 program announced later this year."
The evokeAG. event will also provide program participants with an invaluable networking opportunity through the 'Future Young Leaders Evening', where they will be able to establish and further their connections with fellow leaders, as well as industry partners and key stakeholders.
2019 Future Young Leader Callan Daley said his connection with a fellow participant is what led him to his current role as Field and Operations Manager at MEQ Probe, a company that utilises machine learning to determine the quality of meat.
"I had to be really pushed and convinced to apply, but I can speak from experience that it is worth sticking your neck out and applying - in my case it was definitely worth it," Mr Daley said.
"The opportunity to be a Future Young Leader isn't just about the evokeAG. event - it is what you choose to do with the opportunity and how you follow through with the investment that's been made in you.
"That really makes you step up and make the most of what agriculture has to offer."
Fellow 2019 Future Young Leader Emma Moss said that she considered the application process a great experience for anyone looking to become a leader in agriculture, and that being selected was an added bonus.
"It's a really powerful process and it helps you to clarify in your own mind what's important to you and what your goals, morals and values are," Ms Moss said.
"I would urge all young leaders in agriculture not to undervalue their knowledge or experience, regardless of their age or location, and take up the challenge to define to themselves, what being a leader is and why agriculture is fundamentally important to them.
"The power of networking also cannot be underestimated, and that's something that the Future Young Leaders Program offers in spades - I cannot recommend it highly enough."
Advertisement
Submissions close on Sunday, 3rd of July 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.