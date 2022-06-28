Queensland Country Life
evokeAG. searching for 2023 Future Young Leaders

By Clare Adcock
June 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Applications for the 2023 evokeAG. Future Young Leaders program are open now, until Sunday, 3rd of July 2022. Picture: Supplied

Applications for the 2023 evokeAG. Future Young Leaders program are now open for 18 to 30-year-olds from Australia and New Zealand who want to share their stories, passions and research for agriculture.

