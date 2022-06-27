TOOWOOMBA-based club Coolaroo was given an extra edge in their clash with the University of Southern Queensland Cougars on Saturday in the form of a former AFL premiership player.
Collingwood champion and 2011 Brownlow medalist Dane Swan traded in the black and white of his former AFL club for the Carlton-style jersey of Coolaroo in a one-off appearance on Saturday at Rockville Park.
A huge crowd flocked to the ground to get a look at one of the game's most beloved personalities, who has plied his trade with several local clubs across the country this year.
The appearance was the reward of more than nine months of planning to secure the five-time All Australian's services Coolaroo president Harry Claydon said.
"We first reached out to Swanny and his manager Ricky Nixon in November last year to organise this event and the planning rolled from there," Claydon said.
"A lot of work went into making the day as big as we could because events like these don't often happen on the Darling Downs.
"To us, it wasn't so much about the result on the field, but creating something for the code in this part of the world."
Coolaroo coach Miles Grice said it was a "privilege to be able to put on a day like this for AFL on the Downs".
"As a coach, watching the boys learn from Dane was just fantastic because it will help them go from strength to strength," Grice said.
"What a thrill for the players to line up next to someone of Dane's calibre.
"I would also like to thank everyone who made the effort to come to the day and supported us as a club."
Coolaroo went on to win the game 93-34 after being less than a goal in front at half time.
Following Saturday afternoon's clash, the club hosted a sportsman's night at the Cathedral Centre with Swan being the guest of honour.
"It was really good to get out there with the boys today [Saturday] and to get a win was even better," Swan said during the function.
"I'd heard the weather hasn't been too good for footy in recent weeks, so it was good that Toowoomba really turned it on today [Saturday] with the sunshine."
Swan's appearance wasn't the first from a Brownlow Medal winner in the competition this year after 2001 Brownlow Medalist and three-time Brisbane Lions premiership player Jason Akermanis lined up for the South Toowoomba Bombers earlier this month.
