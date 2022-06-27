Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dane Swan plays for Coolaroo in AFL Darling Downs competition

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
June 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brownlow Medalist Dane Swan was welcomed into Coolaroo's lineup for Saturday's clash against the Cougars. Photo: Supplied

TOOWOOMBA-based club Coolaroo was given an extra edge in their clash with the University of Southern Queensland Cougars on Saturday in the form of a former AFL premiership player.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.