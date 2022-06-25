The sun was shining and the drinks were flowing at the 2022 Roma rugby race day, with the crowd ready and rearing to enjoy an action-packed day of racing and footy.
Despite the temperature dropping to a chilly 0 degrees on the morning of the event, attendees enjoyed a day of blue skies and sunshine, warm enough to enjoy a cold beer or champers.
Following the six-race program, the horses cleared the track and the Echidna's took to the field, battling it out in a C-grade game against the Chinchilla River Rats and an A-grade clash with the Condamine Cods.
