Downs Rugby senior matches return

Updated June 24 2022 - 1:56am, first published 12:00am
Senior rugby returned on the Downs last weekend after the previous weekend representative bye. The RDO Equipment Risdon Cup match of the round was featured by Goondiwindi Emus Ladies Day with gate entry fees generously assisting Life Flight with $9500 raised for the RACQ charity.

