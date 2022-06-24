Senior rugby returned on the Downs last weekend after the previous weekend representative bye. The RDO Equipment Risdon Cup match of the round was featured by Goondiwindi Emus Ladies Day with gate entry fees generously assisting Life Flight with $9500 raised for the RACQ charity.
There was beautiful weather at Riddles Oval, Goondiwindi, with a capacity crowd as the Condamine Cods, struggling for numbers, showed great spirit despite a cricket scoreboard 122 - 0 to the Emus. Cods captain Sonny Power said no to the mercy rule being enforced, showing great club spirit. Winger Thomas Jobling made a big impact crossing over for four tries for the Emus, with 12 conversions from the boot of Will Gilbert. After another dominant win for the Emus they are in second place on the RDO Equipment Rison Cup ladder, only two competition points shy of Toowoomba Rangers.
Advertisement
Dalby Wheatmen hosted the Gatton Black Pigs at John Ritter Oval last Saturday. These two sides have had some very close matches over the past couple of years and this was no different with Dalby edging out the Gatton Black Pigs by eight points, 22-14.
Ladder leaders Toowoomba Rangers ventured to USQ oval to play the Saints in what was a very entertaining battle. Toowoomba Rangers narrowly defeated the USQ Saints 25-20 with tries to Matt Bougoure, Will Wigan and Alex Fessey.
Toowoomba Bears hosted the Roma Echidnas at Southern Cross Sporting Reserve. A dominant win for the Toowoomba Bears has placed them in fourth position on the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup ladder. Four tries from Bears number one Elias Power were part of the 54-5 victory over Roma Echidnas.
STAG Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s was held at the Toowoomba Bears' home venue Southern Cross Sporting Reserve and the USQ Rugby Oval last Saturday. There were 20 matches played between the two mini carnivals with the match of round 6 featuring first versus second, Roma Echidnas White v Toowoomba Bears. In a classic battle the second-placed Bears edged out the ladder leaders 21-15 with Bears number 8 Taleah Ackland with a try and three conversions to earn three points toward the Gemma Etheridge (Noller) Medal calculations
Selections have been made for seven Southern Queensland Country teams and Downs Rugby is delighted to announce that 50 of our representative players comprise these teams.
Much preparation is under way, as Downs Rugby is delighted to host the 2022 Queensland Country State Championships, July 1-3. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday July 1 at Toowoomba Grammar School from 10.30am, with the school also hosting all teenage matches. South Queensland, Central Queensland and North Queensland will all complete and Brisbane teams will also join the teenage comp to make a premium competition. Toowoomba Sports Ground will host U19, senior men's and senior women's XV matches on July 1-3.
Selection for the Queensland Country Team will be announced after these three days. Those selected will then go into camp at the Toowoomba Grammar School and prepare to play in the City v Country matches in U13, U14, U16 boys and U15 girls XVs set to be held at the Toowoomba Sports on Wednesday July 6.
Our Under 12 boys representative side will also compete at the Brisbane Junior Rugby Union Carnival in Sunnybank Brisbane on July 2-3.
Check out our social media pages and www.downsrugby.com.au for further information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.