There was beautiful weather at Riddles Oval, Goondiwindi, with a capacity crowd as the Condamine Cods, struggling for numbers, showed great spirit despite a cricket scoreboard 122 - 0 to the Emus. Cods captain Sonny Power said no to the mercy rule being enforced, showing great club spirit. Winger Thomas Jobling made a big impact crossing over for four tries for the Emus, with 12 conversions from the boot of Will Gilbert. After another dominant win for the Emus they are in second place on the RDO Equipment Rison Cup ladder, only two competition points shy of Toowoomba Rangers.