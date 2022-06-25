Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

Sire Shootout 2022: Vote for your favourite bull

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
June 25 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With more than $17,000 in cash and prizes on offer, the stakes have never been higher in ACM's Sire Shootout.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.