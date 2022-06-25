With more than $17,000 in cash and prizes on offer, the stakes have never been higher in ACM's Sire Shootout.
A team of three expert judges will rank the 53 entires* from across the country but we want to know, who do you think deserves to be crowned the champion bull?
Cast your vote in the viewers' choice competition form below before it closes at 7pm on June 30.
The bull with the most votes will receive $500 cash.
As in previous years, votes are restricted to one per device.
Tune into the Sire Shootout judging from 7pm AEST on June 28, 29 and 30 via your favourite masthead:
*One bull was a late withdrawal.
