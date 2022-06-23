Queensland Country Life
Beef Australia and Rockhampton Regional Council announce strategic partnership

June 23 2022 - 8:00am
Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams and Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm at the signing of the memorandum of understanding to become strategic partners for the next 10 years. Picture: Beef Australia

Beef Australia and Rockhampton Regional Council have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a new strategic working relationship in the lead up to the 2024 event.

