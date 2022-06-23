Beef Australia and Rockhampton Regional Council have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a new strategic working relationship in the lead up to the 2024 event.
Discussions were held in April 2022 to discuss how the two organisations can work together in a mutually positive way to support future Beef Australia events.
Advertisement
This MoU will see a ten year agreement and commitment to the region, with the agreement formed on a rolling basis review after each event is held.
Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm said this new strategic partnership will do great things for the event and the region.
"Rockhampton Regional Council have been long standing supporters and sponsors of Beef Australia since the event's inception in 1988, but this MoU will certainly take our partnership to new heights", Mr Camm said.
"Both Beef Australia and Rockhampton Regional Council acknowledge the importance that Beef Australia events bring to the economy, seeing 115,000 delegates through the gates and delivering in excess of $94 million locally in 2021 alone.
"A key outcome of this partnership is seeing Rockhampton secured as the home of the triennial event for the next 9 years, taking us through to 2030, providing reassurance for future planning and funding agreements for everyone involved".
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said Beef Australia is committed to seeing the region grow alongside the event.
"As the custodian and operator of the Rockhampton Showgrounds and other public spaces and venues that support the event, Rockhampton Regional Council have committed to engaging with the Beef Australia team to undertake master planning of the event precinct", Mr Irwin said.
"This is great news for Beef Australia, leading to much needed upgrades to and around the Rockhampton Showgrounds that will support our proposed increased event footprint for 2024."
The MoU will help facilitate collaboration, local engagement and a focus on venue and activity planning between both parties.
Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said a positive working relationship will remove any question that Rockhampton remains the home of the Beef Week event.
"We thank Beef Australia for this commitment to the region and look forward to a long working relationship over coming events," Mayor Williams said.
"Council has been a sponsor and supporter of Beef Australia since its inception in 1988 and is committed to ensuring the growth of this signature event with enhanced facilities and its ongoing success in Rockhampton.
"Collaboration between Beef Australia and Council is imperative to continue developing the offering at the Rockhampton Showgrounds precinct, which is the home of Beef Australia, and thus ensuring our region remains an attractive destination for locals and visitors."
Beef Australia 2024 will be held May 5 - 11. For further details on the event, head to http://beefaustralia.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.