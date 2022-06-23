The driver of a Toyota Landcruiser ute, which crashed and later killed Bollon grazier Scott Todd, has been charged with dangerous driving.
Cunnamulla police made the update following the single vehicle fatal crash in Thargomindah on June 11.
Advertisement
They will allege the 27-year-old was driving on Dowling Street just after midnight, when Mr Todd, 38, fell from the tray of the vehicle and died at the scene.
The Thargomindah man was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and received bail to appear in the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on July 6.
Mr Todd ran a sheep, goat and cattle enterprise at Brigalow Downs south of Bollon with his wife Alison and their three children, Grace, Will and Olivia.
He told the Queensland Country Life that they came to the property in 2014, walking into one of the biggest droughts on record.
"He knew, every drought ends and he just had to see it through," another of his good mates, Geoff Pike said.
"If you could see what he battled through and came out the other side of - that's the sort of person he was."
Mr Todd worked for the Pikes at Thargomindah and Mr Pike remembers that he had the best work ethic of anyone he'd encountered.
Tenacity and morals are other words Mr Pike uses to describe his friend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.