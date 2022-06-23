Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Police charge Thargomindah driver following crash that killed Bollon grazier Scott Todd

By Newsroom
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Todd and his wife Alison at home at Brigalow Downs, south of Bollon.

The driver of a Toyota Landcruiser ute, which crashed and later killed Bollon grazier Scott Todd, has been charged with dangerous driving.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.