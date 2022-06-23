Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Faces from Ag-Grow Emerald Field Days on day 1 | Photos

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE 33rd annual Ag-Grow Field Days in Emerald kicked off in earnest on Thursday, with crowds flocking to the annual event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.