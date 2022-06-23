THE 33rd annual Ag-Grow Field Days in Emerald kicked off in earnest on Thursday, with crowds flocking to the annual event.
New agricultural releases, lifestyle products, and other relevant information relating to life on the land are all that waits this year's attendees.
More than 300 trade exhibits are on site this year, showcasing the latest in innovation and agricultural technology to Central Queensland for the highly anticipated three-day event.
This year's event is also a chance for farmers to purchase quality lines of bulls, horses and even a top working dog, which are all on display.
The All-Breeds bull sale will kick off on Friday at 10am, where 106 bulls will go under the hammer at the bull sale complex.
This Saturday is the final day of the event, and one of the draw cards on the program is the Dog Trial Finals and Performance Horse Sale.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
