A BRAFORD female has taken the top gong on the final day of FarmFest 2022, being named supreme exhibit.
Sunny Lawn Dresden 1449 took the top honour on behalf of her exhibitors Leanne Ridley and Neil Pacholke of Sunny Lawn Brafords, Clifton, after claiming the Fantastic Females competition.
Advertisement
The 31-month-old daughter Riverton Omaha and out of Sunny Lawn Dresden 1334, edged out the Battle of the Bulls winner Irelands Rambo R9, which was exhibited by Steve Heywood and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora, who happen to be neighbours of the Sunny Lawn stud.
"We actually don't live too far from Steve Heywood, so she will actually be going home on the same truck as the bull that won the battle of the bulls yesterday and competed with her for supreme exhibit," Sunny Lawn's Neil Pacholke said after the competition.
"It's all pretty friendly competition, but who knows, we may end up walking home."
Read Also:
Sunny Lawn's Leanne Ridley said she believed the supreme exhibit's best qualities were her femineity and her udder.
"She went to the Pittsworth show and she was reserve senior champion at the feature show at St George at the start of May," she said.
"The Brafords have a stand at FarmFest and we thought we'd come along to support the breed, and on top of that she is a pretty sweet unit.
"I think she is very structurally correct, she has got a lot femineity but I would say her biggest overall quality is her udder.
"Every judge has commented that you don't find an udder like that, especially on a very structurally-sound cow.
"At the moment, she is currently pregnancy tested in calf, so she will go home and settle back in."
Competition judge Hilary O'Leary, Remolea Poll Herefords, Clifton, awarded Sunny Lawn Dresden 1449 the senior tropical champion female, before she claimed champion tropical female and ultimate the Fantastic Female gong out of the 37 entries.
Following the female competition, Mr O'Leary had the tough task of separating the champion male and female entries, but eventually settled on the female while taking nothing away from the bull.
"This female had a beautiful neck, beautiful colour and beautiful barrel with a beautiful calf following on," he said.
"When I saw this female coming through her class, I just loved a lot of her attributes.
"She is very structurally correct, is doing a hell of a job with her calf and really, what more could you want?
"You can take nothing away from that bull, he was very difficult to go past but In this day and age we have heaps of females finishing atop events like this and I can see no reason why we can't have one here today.
Advertisement
"I wish I had a paddock of females just like her."
Supreme exhibit: Sunny Lawn Dresden 1449, exhibited by Sunny Lawn Brafords, Clifton.
Fantastic Female: Sunny Lawn Dresden 1449, exhibited by Sunny Lawn Brafords, Clifton.
Champion tropical female: Sunny Lawn Dresden 1449, exhibited by Sunny Lawn Brafords, Clifton.
Champion senior tropical female: Sunny Lawn Dresden 1449, exhibited by Sunny Lawn Brafords, Clifton.
Champion junior tropical female: Bundaleer Miss Alley, Bundaleer Brahman stud, Gayndah.
Advertisement
Champion European female: Raven Red Actress, exhibited by Provenance Limousin stud, Fernvale.
Champion senior European female: Raven Red Actress, exhibited by Provenance Limousin stud, Fernvale.
Champion junior European female: Provenance Qt Sweetheart, exhibited by Provenance Limousin stud, Fernvale.
Champion British female: GK Red 624 Dina S2, exhibited by GK Livestock, Dalby.
Champion Senior British female: Monument Rain, exhibited by Monument Speckle Park stud, Jigga, NSW.
Champion junior British female: GK Red 624 Dina S2, exhibited by GK Livestock, Dalby.
Advertisement
Most successful exhibitor: Provenance Limousin stud, Fernvale.
Exhibitor that travelled the furthest to attend: Lagoona Red Poll stud, Armidale, NSW and Greg and Barb Burns, Bundaberg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.