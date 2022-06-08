PRODUCERS from across the state and beyond braved Toowoomba's chilly conditions to exhibit their cattle on day two of FarmFest 2022.
Studs representing nearly every breed of cattle gathered for the annual event on Wednesday in a bid to take out the coveted Battle of Bulls trophy.
The judging came after the led steer and heifer competitions wowed visitors on Tuesday, followed by a glimpse of the sector's future in the form of the junior parading and judging competitions.
Wednesday's judging garnered plenty of interest from those in the industry and visitors alike.
The action will continue on Thursday during the annual Fantastic Females and Cattleman's Cup competitions.
