THE future of the state's agriculture sector was on display during the opening day of Farmfest in Toowoomba in the form of junior judging and parading competitions.
More than 50 youngsters from across the state entered the competitions, but it was two young ladies that swept the junior judging competitions.
The Glennie School's Lila Burton and Dalby State High School's Matilda Salter wowed competition overjudge Anthony Flint, Warwick, being awarded the aged 12 to 15-year-old and aged 15-19-year-old young judges ribbons.
Mr Flint said all of the entrants deserved a lot of praise for competing.
"What I was really after was presentation, explanation of the order of the animals as well as the accuracy of presentation," he said.
"Everyone spoke really well and I admire them all for their efforts."
"It's not the easiest thing to speak in front of a big crowd at a major event like this, but I thought all of the kids did an exceptional job and should be really proud of their efforts."
Earlier in the day, Scots PGC College Year 8 student Cody Muller took out the junior parading competition, while Dalby State High School's Hannah Kelly claimed reserve junior parading champion.
"All of the handlers did a fantastic job," Mr Flint said.
"It was really good to see so many entrants in this year's event and my advice to those who might not have made it into the final five is to not give up and keep trying."
