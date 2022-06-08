THERE was plenty of strong performances on day two of FarmFest but the day's top gong went to Allora stud K5X Angus when its senior exhibit took out the annual Battle of the Bulls competition.
Judge Hilary O'Leary, Remolea Poll Herefords, Clifton, was spoiled for choice with the 39 exhibits entered in this year's competition, but he eventually gave the nod to Irelands Rambo R9, which was exhibited by Steve Heywood and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
The 25-month-old bull weighed 1120 kilograms on Wednesday and progressed through the British senior bull class before being named champion British bull and eventually the winner of the Battle of the Bulls competition.
In claiming victory, Irelands Rambo R9 edged our Provenance Real Rambo, which took out the champion senior and champion European bull and was exhibited by the Provenance Limousin stud, Fernvale, as well as Rosehill Sam, which claimed champion senior and champion tropical bull on behalf of Rosehill Santa Gertrudis stud, Clifton.
"The Angus bull was the oldest of the final group by three months and he has got that bit of extra performance," Mr O'Leary said.
"I think he has used that three months very well, but he is very balanced, very strong, has got that sire's outlook and he's got plenty of meat of him."
Handling the bull on behalf of K5X Angus was Brendan Scheiwe, who said the bull had recently turned heads while competing at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"His sire is a K5X bull and he was presented here today as an Irelands bull, so he was purchased on his mother from a cow from down south," Mr Scheiwe said.
"The exhibitors are Steve Heywood and Kelly Smith and he was sired by one of the bull's they bred.
"He is just a fleshy, easy-doing bull and he has a great sire outlook.
"I think the thing is that he is all bull and he will get out there and do a job for you.
"From here, he will be kept as a sire in the stud and the rest of our bulls we have brought with us this year will be up for bids at our sale on August 29 in Roma."
Grand champion: Irelands Rambo R9, exhibited by K5X Angus, Allora.
Champion British bull: Irelands Rambo R9, exhibited by K5X Angus, Allora.
Champion senior British bull: Irelands Rambo R9, exhibited by K5X Angus, Allora.
Champion junior British bull:K5X Rice R165, exhibited by K5X Angus, Allora.
Champion tropical bull: Rosehill Sam, Rosehill Santa Gertrudis stud, Clifton.
Champion senior tropical bull: Rosehill Sam, Rosehill Santa Gertrudis stud, Clifton.
Champion junior tropical bull: Ribbleton Steve, exhibited by Ribbleton Santa Gertrudis.
Champion European bull: Provenance Real Rambo, Provenance Limousin stud, Fernvale.
Champion senior European bull: Provenance Real Rambo, Provenance Limousin stud, Fernvale.
Champion junior European bull: Provenance Saddle Up Cowboy, Provenance Limousin stud, Fernvale.
