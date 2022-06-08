Queensland Country Life
K5X Angus takes out FarmFest 2022's Battle of the Bulls | Photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:00am
THERE was plenty of strong performances on day two of FarmFest but the day's top gong went to Allora stud K5X Angus when its senior exhibit took out the annual Battle of the Bulls competition.

Billy Jupp

