RECENT wet weather has done little to halt the progress of cattle entered in the annual Barcoo Beef Challenge.
A total of 395 head of cattle were entered into this year's event, which pits pens of 12 cattle from producers in areas such as Tambo, Longreach and Blackall against each other to see which pen does best in feedlot conditions.
Advertisement
However, a wetter than average autumn has presented new challenges for the cattle at the BFeeders feedlot at Rodgers Creek near Warwick, but producers saw first hand on Friday that the conditions had done little to affect their herds' growth.
During an open day at the feedlot on Friday, which came after day 100 of the 120-day program, producers were able to inspect their cattle, as well as better understand their tangible progress after the 100-day weigh in, which occurred earlier this week.
Despite what BFeeders managing director Ben Maher described as "the wettest autumn since the feedlot opened", the competing cattle had averaged 2.2 kilograms of daily gain with a 6.1kg conversion rate.
"During the competition, we have had 27 days of rain, which is fairly unusual for us in autumn," Mr Maher said.
"When we say a day of rain it has sometimes meant that it was wet for several days after, which does have an impact.
"However, I think the progress the cattle have made despite the weather has been outstanding."
Read Also:
During the cattle's stay at the feedlot, they have been fed a barley-based ration and are set to be sent to Kilcoy for processing next week.
The competition is split into two parts with one half consisting of performance during the period in the feedlot as well as a carcase category once processing is complete.
The winners of both categories will be announced at a formal function at the Tambo Shire Hall on July 30, which will also feature guest speaker Shane Webcke.
"Having this open day is a fantastic way for the producers to come and see for themselves how their cattle have fared during the 100 or so days they've been here," Mr Maher said.
"I think the progress they have made is fantastic given the seasonal conditions and it will be very interesting to see which way the competition goes after they have been processed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.