Weaner steers sell to 794c/kg at Dalby store cattle sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
June 2 2022 - 10:00pm
More than 3400 head went up for bids at Wednesday's store sale in Dalby. Photo: File

A YARDING of more than 3400 head greeted buyers to Dalby's weekly store sale on Wednesday as competition for quality steers drove prices to a $2592 a head top.

