Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Coolabunia steers reach $1950 at special store sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
June 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two pens of quality Droughtmaster steers that sold for 800.2 cents per kilo at Coolabunia on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

TWO pens of Droughtmaster steers proved to be a highlight of a special store sale at Coolabunia, selling for 800 cents a kilogram.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.