TWO pens of Droughtmaster steers proved to be a highlight of a special store sale at Coolabunia, selling for 800 cents a kilogram.
Weighing 243kg on average, the locally-bred steers sold for $1950 a head and proved to be one of the high points of the total yarding of 345 head up for bids at last Tuesday's sale.
Lighter steers continued to sell well with most offerings selling from 650c/kg to 800c/kg, including a run of Charolais steers, which weighed 335kg on average and sold for 758c/kg or $1786/hd.
Meanwhile, prices of weaner steers remained firm and in some cases dearer averaging 730c/kg across the category.
It was a similar story in the weaner heifer market as strong demand helped drive prices up on other recent sales, highlighted by quality Limousin heifers, which sold for 616c/kg at an average weight of 135kg, totalling $831/hd.
Prices for the yarding of heavy cows also remained strong, reaching a top of 378c/kg, or $2464/hd.
Competition for quality pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows was high, evidenced by a run of high-quality PTIC Limousin cows, which sold for $3300 a unit, and a draft of PTIC Brangus cows, which made $1850.
Despite a limited amount of cows with calves on offer, prices remained high with a run of Droughtmaster cows with calves topping the category at $2625 a unit.
Local agents will now turn their attentions to the Coolabunia weaner show and sale, which is slated to be held on Thursday, June 23.
