Telecommunications has been a major issue facing rural and regional Queensland for many years and communities are seeking change.
To ensure the bush is heard, Queensland Country Life wants to put pressure on governments to deliver key improvements to the services available.
Advertisement
Queensland Country Life wants to know what matters to our readers on this issue so we can make sure your voice is heard through print and online campaign news stories.
You can help us by completing a short five minute survey which will enter you into a draw to win a '9 to 5 The Musical' show and accommodation package valued at $600 in Brisbane on Monday the 27th of June.
To have your say, click here.
Also read: Giant orange found in Wonwondah, Victoria
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.