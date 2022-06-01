In the breakdown from MLA; Lightweight steers improved by 19 to 51c on last week, with steers under 200kg topping at 846.2c/kg and averaging 740c/kg, and those under 280kg reaching 838.2c/kg and averaging 766c/kg. Steers under 300kg also improved by 33c, making to 786.2c/kg and averaging 676c/kg, while steers under 400kg eased by 5c, with a top of 764.2c/kg and an average of 640c/kg. Heavyweight steers to feed averaged 546c/kg and topped at 586.2, on par with last week's sale.