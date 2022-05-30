MORE than 1100 head were yarded for the second of three Silverdale weaner sales with steers eventually reaching a top of $2280 a head.
Mountain View Pastoral Company, Bryden, offered the top selling Charolais steers, which took out the sale's champion pen of steers trophy after getting the nod from competition judge Codie Law.
Advertisement
Much like the steers competition, Mountain View Pastoral Company also took out the pen of champion heifers with the sisters of the top selling Charolais steers making $2000.
Silverdale stock agent Landon Hayes, Hayes and Company, said the winning pen was a real highlight of Saturday's sale.
"In my opinion, Mountain View is one of the best Charolais producers in the state, most certainly one of the best in our region," Mr Hayes said.
"They consistently offer up top quality cattle and the weaner steers and heifers they offered at Saturday's sale were no different."
Among the other high selling steer pens was a draft of Angus weaner steers offered by Tamborine Pastoral Company, Beaudesert, which sold for $1820, runs of Charolais steers offered by Surawski Farming, Carneys Creek, which topped at $2240 and averaged $2073 and a line of Angus weaner steers offered by YWagyu Pastoral Company, Spring Hill, which fetched $1860.
Read Also:
"Most of the heavier steers were making anywhere from about $2000/hd to that $2280/hd mark, with some pretty good quality steers on offer," Mr Hayes said.
"Lighter steers were selling for about $1800 or $1900 on average, but heavier steers did represent most of the category.
"A lot of those steers were snapped up by western and Central Queensland producers."
Surawski Farming's heifers were also a highlight of the sale, reaching $1780, while local vendor Lindmar Holdings Pty Ltd's Charolais-cross heifers topped at $1600.
"Heifers by and large were a bit lighter than the steers, which reflected in the prices.
"The top end of the heavier heifers sold from about $1800 to $1900, while most of the lighter stuff averaged around the $1500 to $1700 mark."
Mr Hayes said the second of the three Silverdale weaner sales was a major success, despite being postponed due to wet weather.
"I don't think there's any doubt that the popularity of these sales is growing," he said.
"Last year we aimed to hold two and this year we have bumped that out to three.
"Wet weather might have kept a couple hundred head from coming in for Saturday's sale but there was still more than 1100 up for bids and they were really high quality cattle too."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.