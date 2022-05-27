The run of 12 pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows with a calf at foot, offered by Dalmally Grazing Company, Roma, sold for $4700 a unit. Photo: Supplied

A RUN of cows with calves stole the show in an online Droughtmaster commercial female sale on Thursday, fetching $4700 a unit.

The draft of 12 pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows with a calf at foot, offered by Dalmally Grazing Company, Roma, ranged in aged from two and a half years old to nine years old, weighed an average of 581 kilograms and sold for 808 cents a kilogram.

Advertisement Ad

Elders stock agent Billy Hall, Roma, said the cows with calves were part of the operation's dispersal since selling the property earlier this year and were snapped up by a Darling Downs producer.

"They were really good units and they were really large-framed cows with plenty of cover," Mr Hall said.



"Based on their ages, they were proven breeders and were all back in calf to registered Droughtmaster bulls.

"As well as that, they were noted by a registered classifier that they could all be registered if the buyer wanted to, so they had the potential to breed future sires out of them and even the calf with them could also become a future sire.

"The three-in-one package certainly had a lot of people keen and even the heifer portion of the calves were noted to be registered as well."

Read Also:

Advertisement Ad

Sold via the Droughtmaster commercial breeder sale on AuctionsPlus, the draft was one of 12 lots up for bids during the sale, which featured cattle from across the state and from as far away as Grafton, NSW.

The draft was one of two pregnancy-tested-in-calf articles in the sale, with the other being a run of eight 19-to-20-month-old PTIC heifers offered by Haack Logistics Group, Beaudesert, which weighed an average of 337kg and sold for 774c/kg or $2600 a unit.

Making up the remainder of the sale was 10 lots of feature breeder heifers, which ranged in price from $2210 a head to $3010/hd.

A run of 12 nine-to-15-month-old heifers, offered by RT and JM Underwood, Wallumbilla North, topped the heifer section weighing 294kg on average and selling for 1022c/kg or $3010.

Mr Hall said he was confident the Droughtmaster feature sale would continue to grow in popularity in the future.

"The results show that next year's sale will be just a successful as this year's," he said.