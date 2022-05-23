Any hopes New South Wales bullriders had of finally getting a State of Origin win under their belts were dumped in the dirt of the Brisbane Entertainment Centre arena on Saturday night.
The Queensland team, which has dominated the series since it began in 2019, proved it is Australia's bull-riding powerhouse, taking the 2022 PBR Origin Championship crown with a 424.5 point lead against Team New South Wales.
Despite NSW successfully securing its first-ever Origin event win in Tamworth last month, its 165.5 points at the end of Saturday night's round were no match against Team Queensland, who finished the round with an impressive 590 points.
NSW captain Cody Heffernan said he was proud of his team's performance in Brisbane and was looking forward to coming back even stronger next year.
"They really put in the effort tonight and we had a lot of 7-second-bull rides," he said. "Creating that team bond was important this year, and we'll give the title a good crack again next year."
Queensland captain Aaron Kleier said his team had one goal heading into last night's round: to defend their championship title for another year.
"It always feels good to get my bulls ridden, that's what I aim to do every time and keep my consistency high," Kleier said, after his 87.5 ride atop St Bucking Bulls' The Pet on Saturday night.
"Every time we put the Queensland jersey on, the boys get in and have a dig, and we've got a real good team.
"The boys did a really good job in Brisbane and throughout the three events."
With crucial national points also on the line, Queenslands' young gun Qynn Andersen finished on top, collecting 416.50 points and pocketing $20,000.
As a result, the 18-year-old surged to No 2 in the race for the 2022 PBR Monster Energy Tour Australian championship title.
"It feels different when you've got the whole team behind you; everyone rides a bit better and there's more energy," Andersen said. "Putting that jersey on, there is no better feeling. It's hard to describe because it just feels amazing."
NSW rider Lachlan Richardson placed second on the night, collecting 339 points, and Dittmann Bucking Bulls' Cattle King Boogers Beach took home the YETI Bull of the Event, after securing 44.5 points.
PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said the race to this year's Australian title was now closer than ever, with all top four riders within 36.5 points of one another.
"Qynn Andersen had an impressive performance in Brisbane and is now trailing current No 1 Cody Heffernan by only 6.5 points in the Australian national standings," he said.
"Lachlan Richardson has jumped to No 3 in the national standings courtesy of his performance in Brisbane, with four-time PBR Australia champion Aaron Kleier close behind him in the No 4 spot."
Organisers are expecting a nail-biting race to the Australian finals in Townsville in November, for the richest bull riding event in the southern hemisphere.
There is a bonus $7500 up for grabs for the best rider of the series, alongside a $50,000 year-end bonus for this year's Australian champion.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
