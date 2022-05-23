RECENT wet weather may have prevented Cunnamulla from hosting its annual show last week but Merino studs from across the state and beyond still flocked to the Queensland Sheep Show.
A strong crowd of locals and visitors braved the chilly conditions to see some of the best sheep on show.
More than 80 sheep from Queensland, Victorian, NSW and South Australian studs made the journey to the Cunnamulla showgrounds to compete in fine, medium and strong wool classes.
Top honours went south of the border when Peak Hill stud Towonga took out supreme exhibit, while Mitchell stud Mt Ascot claimed the Queensland ram and ewe of the year trophies.
The winners of several competitions have now qualified for the Australian Wool and Sheep Show in Bendigo in July.
