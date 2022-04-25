Blues set up decider in bull riding Origin series

+9



















NSW has kept alive the Professional Bull Riders Australia Origin series after beating Queensland at AELEC Arena in Tamworth, NSW, on Saturday night.

Before a packed venue, NSW squared the three-round series at 1-1. Queensland has won the two series contested.

The 2022 decider will be held in Brisbane on May 21.

Team NSW included Tamworth cowboy Lachlan Slade.

While Slade was unhappy with his own performance, after riding only one of three bulls, he was "pretty happy with how everyone pulled together" for NSW.

"The boys sort of gritted their teeth a bit harder than normal - the boys rode good," he said.

NSW was trailing until they earned four qualified rides in section two of round two.

Gresford rider Lachlan Richardson went three-for-three to win the event, shooting to number two in the national standings in the process.

The veteran has competed in the world finals in Las Vegas, but has not won the Australian championship.

Michael Smith, of Tully in Queensland, was the only other rider to cover all three bulls.

NSW captain Cody Heffernan, of Singleton, rode two out of three bulls and is currently number one in the national standings.

Three-time Australian champion Aaron Kleier only rode one bull and has dropped to number three in the national standings.

