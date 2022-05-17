Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Goondiwindi: Meet the man who keeps cotton pickers picking

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 17 2022 - 8:00am
BEHIND THE SCENES: Goondiwindi's Roger North has been keeping cotton pickers picking for almost 40 years.

MEET the man who keeps cotton pickers picking. Roger North, the Goondiwindi farmer turned mechanic, built an impressive business keeping the fibre producing industry on track.

Mark Phelps

Journalist

