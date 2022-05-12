Queensland Country Life
Prices firm to dearer at wet Blackall cattle sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 12 2022 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
A storm opened up over Blackall just as the sale began, adding a few more millimetres to the water already laying in the lanes and pens. Pictures: Sally Gall

Despite event cancellations across western Queensland thanks to welcome follow-up rain, Blackall's combined agents were able to sell a yarding of just over 900 cattle in pouring rain on Thursday.

