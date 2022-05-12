Despite event cancellations across western Queensland thanks to welcome follow-up rain, Blackall's combined agents were able to sell a yarding of just over 900 cattle in pouring rain on Thursday.
Just over half the yarding was made up of a consignment of cattle from Alice Springs that arrived on the weekend, with others from Julia Creek and Cloncurry.
Only two producers from Blackall and Barcaldine were able to muster and get trucks in and out for the sale, which saw prices mostly firm or dearer.
GDL Blackall manager Jack Burgess said heavy feeder steers were 20 cents dearer and cows were 10 to 15 cents dearer.
"Bullocks were firm but of mixed quality, store steers were up 40 cents, and heifers were firm but a mixed yarding, and there weren't many there," he said.
He said the widespread rain and shortage of stock were both contributing to the solid market.
Agents, buyers and saleyard staff were well prepared for a muddy day with gumboots and raincoats all the fashion, and it didn't disappoint.
The heavens opened up on an already soaked complex - 32mm had fallen through the night - just as the sale got underway, dumping another 49mm.
Blackall has had to cancel two sales so far this year due to rain, and Mr Burgess said this week's good follow-up rain meant producers would be more likely to hang on to their stock now.
However, another 1000 head from Alice Springs has already been booked in for next week's sale, weather permitting.
SR and SD Musson, Lochnargar, Barcaldine sold good bullocks for 416.2c at 666kg to return $2771/hd.
Pigurra Grazing, Forest Hill, Blackall sold good heavy Shorthorn cows for 374.2c at 573kg to return $2146/hd.
They also sold feeder steers for 526.2c at 442kg to return $2324/hd.
Bluegloss Pty Ltd, Ooratippra, Alice Springs sold Brahman cows for 372c at 498kg to return $1853/hd, also selling a good run of Brahman cross steers to a top of 478.2c at 412kg to return $1968/hd.
G and D Abdy Grazing, Wyaldra, Julia Creek sold a run of mixed sex Droughtmaster cross weaners, with the steers selling to 600c/kg weighing 279kg to return $1674.71/hd.
The heifers topped at 390.2c/kg weighing 353kg to return $1377/hd.
Paine Brothers Grazing, Wyaldra, Julia Creek sold a run of mixed sex Droughtmaster cross weaners, the steers sold to a top of 550.2c/kg weighing 330kg to return $1819/hd.
The heifers sold to a top of 414.2c/kg weighing 266kg to return $1105/hd.
Dylingo Partnership, Ulcanbah, Buchanan sold a Charolais steer for 392c/kg weighing 710kg to return $2784.
KR and SA Douglas, Newhaven, Cloncurry sold Droughtmaster steers for 544.2c/kg averaging 386.5kg returning $2103.33/hd.
WG and JJ Windus, Newhaven, Cloncurry sold Droughtmaster steers for 523.2c/kg averaging 449.4kg returning $2351.13/hd.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
