Rural fire brigades in Queensland's central west are calling for the area office at Barcaldine to be reopened and fully staffed.
The base, described by first officers gathered in Barcaldine this week as essential, has been shut for 10 months, since the part-time administration officer left last July.
Speaking on behalf of the Muttaburra, Jericho and Ilfracombe brigades, who call themselves the 'Triangle of Trucks', Tyrel Spence said the closure had lost them important face-to-face contact with primary producers.
"They come to town and they want to drop in and check on things," he said.
"Yes, there's email and phones, but someone's got to answer the phone and reply to emails.
"Rockhampton's fully staffed, you can call in and speak to people there - it should be the same here.
"My inspector's now nearly 500km away, at Emerald - I'm not able to drive over there all the time."
According to Rural Fire Brigades Association of Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux, the Barcaldine office used to be fully staffed, but over the last seven years the roles have been progressively moved to Emerald or discontinued.
"Along with the local brigades, we have been working to have the administration role made full-time and to have an ATSO and Inspector returned," he said.
"This would then help support the brigades west of the Drummond Range in meeting the upcoming fire seasons resulting from the fantastic rains much of the area have received."
Mr Choveaux said the western side of the Drummond Range was different to the eastern side, and the Desert Uplands and the fire environment was also different, which was another reason the Barcaldine office needed to be staffed.
The personnel were in Barcaldine to take charge of Central West 41, a reconditioned Nissan Patrol light attack vehicle, which will give the three brigades the ability to cover a far larger area while maintaining town coverage.
Mr Spence said that had taken 12 months from conception to handover to bring about, as an idea of volunteers with the help of the RFBAQ.
"I think that's how things should work," he said, adding that they would continue to push for a successful resolution to the area office closure.
"We just see too many services being taken away from the west and it's just not on," Mr Choveaux commented.
"It's a rural fire brigade; it's not a Brisbane fire brigade, it's not a high density peri-urban brigade.
"Our weight should be out here."
He added that at a meeting of the brigades following the handover, it was found that Link Sticks and gloves were out of date.
"To have a staffing system that allows such critical community defence equipment to expire is a clear example of how having one RFSQ inspector for two RFSQ areas and 280 brigades was both unmanageable and unsafe," he said.
Assistant commissioner Johnstone said they were looking at upgrading the position at Barcaldine, which was sitting with the deputy commissioner.
"We're looking at upgrading the administration position here to full-time," he said.
"I'm just waiting for that final sign-off.
"If they do, then we'll advertise the position again, and hopefully have a full-time admin here."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
