Queensland's north copped the brunt of the rainfall event predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday, giving scarred producers memories of the 2019 February monsoon.
According to a BoM update on Wednesday afternoon, the heaviest rainfall to 9am was over the Innisfail and Townsville areas and around the Sunshine Coast, bringing some places their wettest May day on record, such as Innisfail, which recorded 244mm.
One of those waiting out the cold windy conditions last night were the Stretton family on country at Charters Towers, who'd had 90mm for the day, 70mm of that since 2.30pm.
Kylie Stretton said dams were finally filling and everyone was happy but keeping an eye on how much more might fall.
They shifted stock on the weekend to ensure they had high ground and browse in case they couldn't be accessed for a while.
"I think 2019 is in the back of everyone's mind," she said.
A post on the Everything Townsville Facebook page on Wednesday morning said the highway between Townsville and Charters Towers was cut at the Mingela truck rest, where a detour had been washed out.
"Roadtek crew working hard to fix it and get it opened again. No ETA on when that will be," the post by Warren Hart read.
The Charters Towers airport recorded 122.8mm to 9am Wednesday while Yabulu nickel mine had 146mm, Mt Garnet 73mm, The Lynd 59.5mm, and Hughenden 75.2mm.
Flinders mayor Jane McNamara posted pictures of the Flinders River in flood at Hughenden on Wednesday morning with the comment that it was an "extremely rare May flood event".
While the river ran about five times last year, it doesn't usually flood at this time of year.
"Just a shame that we cannot harness any of it at the moment," she said.
The rain event swept through western Queensland on Tuesday, bringing longed-for follow-up to good falls from the week before.
Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum collections manager Trish Sloan said they'd received drenching rain on Tuesday that meant they'd had to evacuate the museum after lunch.
The Winton museum recorded 57.5mm, on top of 163.25mm last week, and water was once again flowing over the Dinosaur Drive causeway.
"The country is taking time to dry out so it's a slow flood," she said. "It's pretty chilled out."
The BoM update said there were plenty of new and renewed flood warnings for the state, including for already flooded parts of western Queensland.
It said the rain's focus on Thursday would shift to the state's southern interior.
