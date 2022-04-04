Morven ready for 2022 tourist season and beyond

+8

















MORE GALLERIES

Strategically located to entice tourists as they head towards either south west, central west or north western parts of Queensland, Morven's new Visitor Information Centre has opened its doors.

A community event was held last week throw open the doors of the VIC, which is the brainchild of the Morven Progress Association.

There was much excitement when local legend, Jimmy Currie wound up his thoroughly entertaining tales of history past for long enough to cut a big, glossy, red ribbon and declare the VIC would be open for business from April 4.

Murweh Shire Council Mayor Zoro Radnedge congratulated the association on delivering the project and creating such a splendid facility.



RELATED: Morven planning new Visitor Information Centre



Strategically located at the eastern end of the Murweh shire, at the intersection of the Landsborough and Warrego Highways, Morven is the southern gateway to Queensland's mulgalands, as well as to other parts of the state.

Reciting an important list of thank yous, MPA chairman Will Roberts mentioned past MPA chairman John Kendall and his committee for instigating the project, which has been seven years in the making.



He thanked the Murweh Shire Council for its financial and operational support; Brisbane-based Brandi Projects for the design, technology and installation of the interior; up-and-coming cinematographer Hamish Williams for recording, editing and publishing video interviews of significant locals, and Ashlee Gadsby and Annabelle Brayley for research, editing and proofing of the content on the walls.



He especially thanked MPA secretary Louise Winten, who was integral in overseeing and facilitating the progression and completion of the installation.

The interior of the VIC flaunts a fascinating glimpse of some of the attractions of the vibrant and progressive little community and a staff member will be on hand from 9am until 2pm weekdays to share details on how to access them.



In addition, an online reservation service will be available to book ahead for a broad range of tourist attractions and facilities in the Murweh shire and beyond.

ALSO MAKING NEWS:

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

