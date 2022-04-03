Gayndah grazier's passion for cooking delights industry

Ever since she was little, Gayndah grazier Cynthia Stark has been passionate about baking and cooking.



She spent her child hood cooking with her mother and learning important cooking skills and techniques in the kitchen.



Spending many hours in the kitchen before shows and sales, Cynthia is often seen with a blue esky filled with delicious treats, which she generously hands out for free to attendees on the day.



Cynthia's passion for the Brahman breed reflecting in her cooking.

Expecting nothing in return, Cynthia says she does it to put a smile on people's faces.

"Since school, I've always enjoyed cooking and my Mum has always been a good cook," she said.



"The passion started when people say they like your cooking, so going to shows and sales puts smile on people's faces.



"Sometimes a sugar fix is all some people need to keep working.



"My mind is always thinking of what would go with what. I love The Great Bake Off series shows on Foxtel, my shelves couldn't hold too many more recipe books."



The Stark's Brahman stud has enjoyed success over the years, with their prized cow Bundaleer Miss Buttons and her calf Bows Manso winning the Cattleman's Cup at Farmfest in 2013. Photo: Supplied

Cynthia and her partner of 40 years Richard, created their own cattle stud called Bundaleer Brahmans on their 1550 hectare property.

"We moved to Gayndah about 18 years ago to start out with Brahman cattle after deregulation of the Dairy industry wasn't viable," she said.

"We started running the Brahmans as a hobby for our youngest son Nicholas, but the hobby grew very quickly.

"He has since bought his own property with his wife Melissa and they have a 15-month-old son, who I look after two days a week as well."



Her baked goods have delighted many people at regional and rural shows, sales and country events across Queensland.

Delicious: Cynthia says her passion for baking began early in her childhood.

Ms Stark said she enjoys going to the shows and the sales because it's a great time to catch up with like minded people.



"I like to see if people enjoy new recipes or ask for favourites," she said.



"My favourite recipe would be brownies or blondies, and I like to change the recipe and try new things out.



"It is time consuming to get the cooking done as well as pack everything for a show or sale as well but it gets done with good time management.



"A lot of help from Richard, my wonderful husband of 40 years, to patiently pack chest freezer and bar fridge into either the car or truck. I always say he worships the quicksand I walk on."



Her generosity also extends to her local community and at home, where each visitor is often gifted delicious goods to take home.

"There's always treats for the vets when they visit, agents when they inspect the bulls, even the AI tank refill lady and her friend gets left treats," she said.

"I also give out treats to the local Doctors surgery, local Munduberra newsagent , Norco Rural owners, Chemist girls, and our neighbours who feed the cattle when we get a chance to go away."



Cynthia starts her year by planning and cooking for upcoming sales and events, which she says is all a labour of love.



"The year starts with cooking slices and cupcakes for local shows, which is given out to fellow exhibitors," she said.



"I have been asked to supply a cupcake stall at the Monday night Brahman female sale at Brahman week for the last two years, which has been pretty profitable.



"But our esky is alway open to friends where we sit at any sale or I just get up and go socialise with the container of goodies to a few people."



