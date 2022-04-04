Mates open new rural traders store in Emerald

Meet the owners of Emerald's newest rural traders store Sam Doust and Cassie Turner. Photo: Supplied

With a strong passion for agriculture and community service, two mates have taken a punt and opened a new rural traders business in Emerald.

Trading under the name CQ Rural Traders, co-owners Sam Doust and Cassie Turner are no strangers to the Central Queensland agricultural industry.

Operating as one of the last remaining independently owned rural traders stores in Emerald, Cassie said the community is thrilled to see the business owned and operated by locals.

"We really wanted to give the community an option that if they don't want to support a corporate, they don't have to and if they would prefer to support the little guy, that's us," Ms Turner said.



"We're not a corporate, we're not aligned with any banners and everything been financed by Sam and myself.



"There has been a strong push here in Emerald in the last 18 months, where locals wanted to have an independently owned rural service store that they could buy through and support."



Before owning the store, Sam had 10 years experience working at a Rockhampton herbicide developer and manufacture, serving across Queensland, and Cassie worked as a local agronomist in the Central Highlands.

With a strong background on issues and needs of the local industry, both say the Central Highlands community have embraced their store.

"The community support has been phenomenal, and we've had a lot of help from family and friends in setting the store up, pitching in and helping us get it up and going," Ms Turner said.



"We've stocked everything you would typically find in a primary producer store or rural retail store and we are committed to supporting our local community from our growers, graziers, pet owners, horse lovers and at home gardeners with all their farming and merchandise needs.



"We're both keen ag enthusiasts and we really wanted to help the town of Emerald and the wider Central Queensland."

