Criminals dump truckloads of tyres on woman's farm

A southeast Queensland farmer is facing thousands of dollars in clean-up costs after criminals dumped more than 1000 tyres on her property.

Beenleigh area cane and cattle farmer Suzie Burow-Pearce set out for work onFebruary 9 when she was confronted by a 50m long pile of car and 4WD tyres.

"It seems to be the easy way out for people to just dump their rubbish on people's farms and they think it's no longer their problem, but it becomes our problem and it's very frustrating," Mrs Burow-Pearce said.

The farmer, who runs the property with her husband, parents, uncle and cousin, thinks the perpetrator is possibly a company that collects old tyres from dealers, and instead of recycling them, dumps them in isolated areas and pockets the extra cash.

"They looked like they were just picked up from a tyre place and dumped because they were clean," Mrs Burow-Pearce said.



The trespassers went to great lengths to cover up their crime, going unnoticed by the farmers and their neighbours.



"They've come in and actually reversed a couple hundred metres down the track and dumped them on the end of the track on our property."

A costly crime

Mrs Burow-Pearce has been quoted between $7000 and $22,000 to remove approximately 1300 tyres, and because they're on private property, her family is left to foot the bill.

"The council said if they would have been dumped on the road, they would have to remove them, but because it's on private land, it's the owner's problem," she said.



The mountain of tyres remains more than a month later, blocking access to parts of her farm and her neighbours' as she assess her options.

It's not the first time the farm has been used as a dumping ground.

"We've had smaller dumpings - 10 to 20 tyres - but nothing on this scale," she said.

"Other growers in the district have had a large amount of tyres dumped on their property as well.

"It is a big problem and I think it's only going to get worse."

Investigations underway

The police, council, and the Department of Environment and Science have launched investigations, but Mrs Burow-Pearce isn't hopeful justice will be served.

"Hopefully they do come up with whoever has dumped it and they get prosecuted for it, but that's a long shot."

Fines for illegally dumping waste range from $2205 to $10,338, with the potential for much higher penalties for matters prosecuted in court.



The cost of managing litter and illegal dumping to Queensland councils has been estimated at $28 million in the 2019-2020 financial year.

However, this reporting does not typically include the wastes illegally deposited on private land.



Peak body Canegrowers' Rocky Point division has helped her apply for a state government grant to clean up the mess.

She finds out this month if she's been successful.

"We didn't know what to do - it was just left to us. Thank goodness that grant was available, but what happens now that grant's not available for anyone else? It's finished.



"If we don't get this grant, it's left to us unfortunately."

Funding finished

Funding has now closed for the state government's Illegal Dumping Grant Program, which has had three rollouts so far.

Round one of the Local Government Illegal Dumping Partnerships Program provided $3.6 million in funding to 27 local governments, allowing councils to employ 31 illegal dumping compliance officers for 12 months and included four joint local government projects.

Round 2A of the partnerships program totalled $2.9 million across 27 local governments, allowing councils to employ 31 illegal dumping compliance officers for 12 months.

Following those, the Local Government Illegal Dumping Hotspot Grants Program provided $1.35 million to 32 councils to support projects that aimed to prevent or reduce illegal dumping in hotspot areas.

In February, Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said councils funded under the first round of grants issued more than 850 fines totalling $1.3 million.

"By working together, we are sending a strong message to offenders that illegal dumping will not be tolerated," Ms Scanlon said.

She said council applications for round 2B of the program, worth $2 million, would open later this year.

High dump fees driving behaviour?

Canegrowers CEO Dan Galligan said anecdotal feedback pointed to high local dump fees as a possible reason for the practice in some regions.

"I will be seeking discussions with the Local Government Association of Queensland to better understand how this problem can be stopped," Mr Galligan said.

"This situation highlighted the struggle growers across the state face when trying to get help with this unwelcome problem - councils often state they have no power or responsibility and police seem unable to assist in tracking down culprits."

Waste levy to jump 11pc

The new waste levy zones from July 2022. Image: Queensland government

Queensland's waste levy was introduced in 2019 to reduce the amount of waste generated, grow the resource recovery and recycling industry, and create new jobs, according to the government.

From July 1, the existing waste levy zone will be divided into two new zones: the metro zone - made up of the 12 local government areas in southeast Queensland, and the regional zone - made up of the remaining 27 local government areas in the current levy zone.

The new metro zone includes Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Noosa, Redland, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Sunshine Coast, and Toowoomba councils.



The rates both zones pay are set to differ as well - the current levy rate of $85 per tonne of general waste will rise for metro by 11pc per year over the next 15 years, while the regional zone levy will rise by CPI - about 3.5 last year, according to the ABS.

The government says this reflects that SEQ landfills the most waste and has greater opportunities for recycling and resource recovery.



It also says landfill operators will make a business decision on if and how the levy is passed through to their customers.

