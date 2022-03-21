Champions of Queensland Ag Shows crowned

A show member of 50 years who lifted his society out of financial difficulties and the organiser of one of the country's first virtual events were among the big winners at this year's Queensland Show Awards.

More 30 nominations were received across the three categories with the final award winners crowned during a presentation night in Cairns on Saturday.

Denis Janetzki from Oakey Show Society was the winner of the Outstanding Individual Contribution award, which recognised people who had made a significant contribution during 2021 or across a number of years.



Mr Janetzki held many positions since becoming a member in 1972.



He became president in 2003, at a time when the committee was in debt, and instigated the annual Beef Classic to alleviate financial worries. He was instrumental in relocating the Greenwood Hall to the grounds as a function facility, launched the show as a major player in rodeos and supported the introduction of team penning into the program.

Runner-up was Judith Byers from Oakey Show who was instrumental in establishing a junior stewards initiative and oversaw the replacement of several key pieces of infrastructure including a new pavilion, cattle shed and extension of the cattle yards.

The winner of the Emerging Leader award was Jessica Hanson from Crows Nest Show.

Among her many achievement was her success as grants officer in securing more than $560,000 in funds since 2019 and successfully running the country's first virtual show in 2020, which attracted 330 exhibitors from three states.

Runner up was Chloe Johnson from Childers Show who became president at just 22.

Judges had a tough time splitting Best Innovation in a Local Event award, which was won by The Producers Long Lunch at the Toowoomba Royal Show.

Three-way runner-ups were Ag Venture from Cairns Show, the free ride initiative at Esk Show and Murals By Hesco at Crows Nest.

