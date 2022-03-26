Off and racing at Roma picnics

+37 Photos: Clare Adcock











































































MORE GALLERIES

The weather may be gloomy but the raceday outfits are brighter than ever at the 2022 Roma Picnic Races.

Thousands are flocking to Basset Park today for the five day race program and a highly anticipated fashions on the field contest, with competitors travelling from all over the state to throw their hats, or fascinators, in the ring.

The morning kicked off with the sponsors lunch and the calcutta auction, before the horses stepped out on the track and the bets began to come in thick and fast.

Known as the locals favourite race meeting of the year, the day is sure to be nothing less than spectacular, and if the storm clouds do decide to roll in, then there will undoubtedly be a few racegoers dancing in the rain.

Also read: Roma Black Tie Ball kicks off Picnic's weekend

Also read: Cloncurry races away with tropical themed meet and greet



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

