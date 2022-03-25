Roma Black Tie Ball: Chardonnay, canapes and a couple of camels

The Black Tie Ball has kicked off an epic weekend to come in Roma, with the picnic races to come on Saturday.

Chardonnay and canapes are two things that you expect to see at a black tie ball, but a camel is probably a little out of the ordinary.

The Roma Black Tie Ball has kicked off what will be an epic weekend in the south west town, with a costumed camel serving as the main attraction for the evening.

Thousands will travel to Roma for the two-day event, with the picnic races to come on Saturday.

Ball attendees were spotted from all over Queensland and into New South Wales, with a mob of Gold Coaster's even choosing to swap the sand for a bit of dusty trackside action.

Storms circled Roma during the afternoon but have so far chosen to stay put and allow the guests to have a night of drinking and dancing under the stars at Basset Park.

Hopefully there won't be too many sore heads when the crowd returns to the track tomorrow.

