Roma Black Tie Ball: Chardonnay, canapes and a couple of camels

Chardonnay and canapes are two things that you expect to see at a black tie ball, but a camel is probably a little out of the ordinary.

The Roma Black Tie Ball has kicked off what will be an epic weekend in the south west town, with a costumed camel serving as the main attraction for the evening.

Thousands will travel to Roma for the two-day event, with the picnic races to come on Saturday.

Ball attendees were spotted from all over Queensland and into New South Wales, with a mob of Gold Coaster's even choosing to swap the sand for a bit of dusty trackside action.

Storms circled Roma during the afternoon but have so far chosen to stay put and allow the guests to have a night of drinking and dancing under the stars at Basset Park.

Hopefully there won't be too many sore heads when the crowd returns to the track tomorrow.

