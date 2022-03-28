Severe weather, flood warnings for Qld, NSW

QUEENSLAND's south east region is on high alert with the Bureau of Meteorology warning localised thunderstorms may dump more than 200mm in some areas.



The heavy rainfall currently deluging the south east region should gradually move south into NSW on Tuesday.



The official forecaster says six-hourly totals of between 80-140mm are possible, reaching up to 180mm over coastal areas and the ranges.



A severe weather warning is in place for the south east coast and parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt.



Where the rain is expected to fall on Tuesday. Source - BOM

BOM says severe thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are also possible for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Wide Bay and Burnett districts.



A major flood warning is current for Myall Creek, which runs through Dalby.



A moderate flood warning has been issued for the Condamine River, following rapid rises in upper parts of the catchment this morning.



Where the rain fell in the week ending March 28.

BOM says with many catchments now saturated, there is an increased risk of dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding and even landslides.



Flood watches have been issued for large parts of southern Queensland and north east NSW, with minor to moderate flooding expected in several areas.



The Bureau of Meteorology's weather update for March 28.

BOM says major flooding is also possible for some communities recently impacted by severe weather.



Over the border widespread rain and severe thunderstorms are expected for the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands.



BOM's eight day modelling showing ongoing heavy rainfall for the south east of Queensland and in NSW. Dry conditions are expected for most of the inland.

BOM says there is the potential for major flooding for the Richmond, Wilsons, Orara and Bellinger rivers including Lismore and other communities recently impacted by severe weather.



The localised flooding seen over the past week will likely become more pronounced with riverine flooding from the Mid North Coast through to the Northern Rivers, Northern Tablelands and North West Slopes and Plains.



MORE READING: 'Despite fears of foreign control, Aussies own the lion's share of agriculture'.

MORE READING: 'Jimbour Plain: Top Dalby farming country hits the market'.

MORE READING: 'Carbon neutral: Emission control blocks solve methane puzzle'.

MORE READING: 'South east Rotary clubs receive a helping hand from western mates'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

