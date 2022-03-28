Roma Rotary Club leads charge on flood fundraising

The Roma Rotary Club has committed to helping their coastal, flood affected counterparts by donating funds and assisting in cleanup efforts.

Secretary of the Roma club Scott McDonell said their committee had donated $5000 and hoped it would encourage other clubs in the District 9620 group to do the same.

A Rotary internal organisation, the Rotary Australia Worldwide Community Service (RAWCS), is also raising funds for residents in south east Queensland and northern New South Wales and has currently acquired $364,560.



RAWCS was started in 2014 to raise funds for those in the drought affected districts and was originally started with the objective of raising $100,000 over 12 months, but has since distributed over $4 million to drought stricken farming families.

Mr McDonell said the Roma club members were motivated to return the kindness and generosity of those who helped them during times of drought.

"The district that we belong to basically runs from border to border and encompasses all the different clubs from the Sunny Coast and anywhere inland from that, taking in Kingaroy, Dalby and Chinchilla all the way out to Roma and west past Charleville and Cunnamulla," he said.



"It's a very, very large district. But of course, a lot of the funding has been distributed to areas around Roma that we know is drought affected.



"Parts of Queensland were underwater, while the rest of the state is actually still in the drought, which is just mind blowing.



"The flooded parts of the district of course encompasses a lot of the people who contributed to the drought appeal, so you can imagine that a significant proportion of the money was donated to us from people who are currently flood affected."



"We're recognising that yes, we are still in drought but these people are in immediate need and they're the people who have been helping us over the last eight years, raise all that money for the drought."



The Cleveland Rotary Club cooked breakfast for 150 council workers as they assisted with cleanup efforts. Photo: Supplied

Other clubs are joining the movement and also raising funds, as well as organising donation drives of food and clothing, and running sausage sizzles, while those closer to the coast are sending members in to help affected clubs with the clean up process.

"We've been encouraging other clubs in our region who are now donating as well. I know that quite a few people have been following the links that we've been putting up on our Facebook page to go through and make donations," Mr McDonell said.



"It's really great to see that families who have been recipients, as well as those who haven't, are all acknowledging the horrors that come with this fight are banding together to reciprocate something that's been given to us for a long period of time.



"It's a small part that we can play in saying thank you and helping the region that helped us."



